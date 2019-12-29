Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

XHR stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.97 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 12.23%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

