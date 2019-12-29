WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.04 Per Share

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

WP Carey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. WP Carey has a dividend payout ratio of 227.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect WP Carey to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.3%.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Shares of WP Carey stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 551,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,441. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.39. WP Carey has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. WP Carey’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.