Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.86.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.92. The stock had a trading volume of 353,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,321. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.09. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $135,154.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

