Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Short Interest Update

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 3,300,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 312,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Federal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

WAFD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,702. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,464,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,824,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,739,000 after acquiring an additional 500,671 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,523,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,398,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 293,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 173,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

