Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Shares of Visterra stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Visterra has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.72.

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $105.44 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Visterra during the third quarter worth about $5,067,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Visterra during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Visterra during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

Visterra Company Profile

Visterra Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company uses its Atomic Interaction Network analysis to identify disease targets and design effective therapeutics. The Company’s technology is based on its Hierotope Platform, which identifies an area, or epitope, on the target protein, glycoprotein or glycan that is fundamental to its structure and function.

