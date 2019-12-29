VisionX One Day Trading Volume Hits $21,803.00 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. VisionX has a market cap of $283,087.00 and $21,803.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VisionX token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge. In the last week, VisionX has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00189644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.38 or 0.01316206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

