Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives $15.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. 828,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $299.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 37,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $161,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,465.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,753,041. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,952,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9,777.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,347,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,531 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,442,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,909,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,815,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.