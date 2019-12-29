Viad (NYSE:VVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viad from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

VVI opened at $68.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.01. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). Viad had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $362.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Viad will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Viad’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.58 per share, with a total value of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,093.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Viad in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Viad by 242.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

