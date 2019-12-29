uPlexa (UPX) Market Cap Hits $160,237.00

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $160,237.00 and approximately $846.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About uPlexa

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a coin. uPlexa’s total supply is 1,996,928,520 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa . The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com

Buying and Selling uPlexa

uPlexa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

