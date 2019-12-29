United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Short Interest Down 22.0% in December

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 28th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ USLM traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $91.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,834. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1 year low of $68.20 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $505.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $5.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USLM. ValuEngine upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $256,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 300 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $336,395 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.