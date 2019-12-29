United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Down 21.3% in December

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 28th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United-Guardian by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United-Guardian by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United-Guardian by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $88.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of -0.26.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from United-Guardian’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

