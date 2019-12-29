Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will report $69.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.70 million to $70.60 million. Twin Disc posted sales of $78.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year sales of $276.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $279.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $289.00 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $294.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twin Disc.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.65 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 1.74%.

TWIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:TWIN traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 57,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,663. The company has a market cap of $133.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 412,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 45,045 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 284,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,129 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.