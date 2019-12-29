Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.50 Million

Brokerages expect Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report sales of $156.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.40 million. Trustmark reported sales of $151.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $626.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.70 million to $627.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $628.15 million, with estimates ranging from $627.60 million to $628.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

TRMK traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.48. 187,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,481. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter valued at $29,454,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at $10,426,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 176.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 420,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 268,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 64.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 553,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 217,956 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,161,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after acquiring an additional 77,956 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.