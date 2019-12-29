Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Short Interest Update

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 840,200 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 724,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TBI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.62. 118,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,209. The company has a market capitalization of $925.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.66. Trueblue has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.63 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trueblue will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBI. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Trueblue in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 12.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 14.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,221,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,492,000 after buying an additional 90,030 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

