Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

TSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Trinseo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup downgraded Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Trinseo from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of TSE stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.82. 181,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,584. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.92.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Trinseo had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $922.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinseo will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Trinseo by 1,139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trinseo by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Trinseo by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

