Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.29.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.42% of Trillium Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

