TransferCoin (TX) Trading Up 187% This Week

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 194.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Upbit. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $123,691.00 and approximately $228.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded 187% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,202,099 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

