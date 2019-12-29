TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $587.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.04, for a total transaction of $8,713,013.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Skulina sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.52, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,948 shares of company stock worth $60,271,732. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2,139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,510,000 after purchasing an additional 526,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,728,000 after acquiring an additional 412,007 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,825,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,870,000 after acquiring an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,477,370,000 after acquiring an additional 94,963 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $33.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $563.98. The company had a trading volume of 217,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,108. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $324.86 and a 52 week high of $597.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $568.06 and its 200 day moving average is $525.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $32.50 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

