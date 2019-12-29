Ties.DB 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $88.00 (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. Ties.DB has a total market cap of $266,081.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ties.DB has traded 55.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ties.DB token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00185984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.01276700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00120747 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ties.DB

Ties.DB launched on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork . Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

