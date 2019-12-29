Thrive Token Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. Thrive Token has a market cap of $498,500.00 and $5,325.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.29 or 0.06010803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029901 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035563 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

