Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other Thor Industries news, insider Robert W. Martin bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Thor Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 368,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,199. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $76.80.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.