Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

TCBI stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.01. 226,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,106. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $272.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.12 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,948,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,604,000 after purchasing an additional 892,326 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 129.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 627,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,524,000 after purchasing an additional 354,390 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 146,514 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $8,627,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

