Tether (USDT) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Tether token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00013684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, CoinTiger, CoinEx and BitForex. During the last week, Tether has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $4.18 billion and $26.01 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.01285056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00123148 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, C2CX, ZB.COM, ChaoEX, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, IDAX, CoinBene, Bibox, Bitfinex, CoinTiger, Kraken, Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin, LBank, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Coinut, Trade By Trade, BitMart, BitForex, FCoin, Poloniex, BigONE, IDCM, B2BX, BtcTurk, HitBTC, QBTC, TOPBTC, Liqui, CoinEx, Bit-Z, TDAX, EXX, Huobi, Upbit, DigiFinex, Kryptono, Instant Bitex, OOOBTC, OKEx, Iquant, MBAex, ABCC, DragonEX and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

