Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the November 28th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on TS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.85.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,310. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Tenaris by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,212,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tenaris by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,241,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,516 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,424,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,489,000 after acquiring an additional 658,600 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 836.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,384,000 after acquiring an additional 997,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 606,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 256,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.