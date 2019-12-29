TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TLSNY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

