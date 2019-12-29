Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

TNK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Teekay Tankers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $795.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 175.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 12.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth about $87,000.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

