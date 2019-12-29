Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Update

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 248,900 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the November 28th total of 285,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 229,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 9.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 121.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGP. ValuEngine downgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Teekay Lng Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE TGP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 219,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,895. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. Teekay Lng Partners has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.28 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

