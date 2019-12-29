Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Tc Pipelines has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Tc Pipelines has a payout ratio of 72.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tc Pipelines to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

TRP stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $53.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRP. TD Securities cut shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

