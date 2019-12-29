Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) Head to Head Review

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology 5.06% 9.41% 7.44% SANUWAVE Health -846.96% N/A -689.07%

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and SANUWAVE Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $143.75 million 9.05 $6.62 million $0.34 200.97 SANUWAVE Health $1.85 million 24.06 -$11.63 million ($0.08) -2.06

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health. SANUWAVE Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -1.73, suggesting that its share price is 273% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tactile Systems Technology and SANUWAVE Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 2 5 0 2.71 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus target price of $75.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.25%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.6% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats SANUWAVE Health on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients. It also provides Entré System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and Airwear Gradient Compression Wrap management of venous insufficiency, venous hypertension, venous ulcerations and lymphedema under the trade name Aero-Wrap. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead product candidate is the dermaPACE device, which has completed its initial Phase III, IDE clinical trial for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

