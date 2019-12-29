Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 109.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SREN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 99 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 120 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 118 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 109 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 52 week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.