Suretly 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $196.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $103,455.00 and $196.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Suretly has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Suretly token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00005889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.23 or 0.06069303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029902 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035549 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,289 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

