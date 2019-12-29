Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suedzucker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.38 ($19.04).

Get Suedzucker alerts:

SZU stock opened at €16.49 ($19.17) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.80. Suedzucker has a twelve month low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a twelve month high of €16.33 ($18.99). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.