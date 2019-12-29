StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. ValuEngine downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

STNE stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.07. 652,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.33.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $169.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 210.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 109.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 253.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

