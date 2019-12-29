Stipend (SPD) Price Hits $0.0128

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $147,028.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stipend has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00060843 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00048913 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00567500 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00226654 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00084788 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005069 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,470,652 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

