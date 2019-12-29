Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Update

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 968,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 659,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.
In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $660,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $142,150.00. Insiders sold 17,093 shares of company stock worth $2,600,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
NYSE STE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.89. Steris has a 1-year low of $100.91 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.62.
Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $736.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.59%. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Steris will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.
About Steris
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
