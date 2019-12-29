Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Update

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 968,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 659,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $660,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $142,150.00. Insiders sold 17,093 shares of company stock worth $2,600,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 130.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 7.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 225.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 28.6% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.89. Steris has a 1-year low of $100.91 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.62.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $736.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.59%. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Steris will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

