Steem Dollars Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,088.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $19,088.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00008004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,471.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.89 or 0.02874854 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005880 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00530084 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,361,130 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

