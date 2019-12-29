Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Short Interest Update

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the November 28th total of 2,810,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 836,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

SCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

NYSE:SCS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 648,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.37. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $47,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,444 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $98,901.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,846.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,614 shares of company stock valued at $283,363 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 25.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Steelcase in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 70.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

