Stealth Price Up 6.7% This Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $2,708.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004719 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001341 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008713 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,293,587 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

