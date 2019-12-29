State Street Corp (STT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on January 16th

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

State Street has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. State Street has a payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect State Street to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.12. 1,252,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.91.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.66.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.