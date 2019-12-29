Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $56,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 308.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 95,011 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 192,846 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

