S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Short Interest Up 14.4% in December

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the November 28th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.83.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.29. The stock had a trading volume of 688,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $163.99 and a 12-month high of $275.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.06 and its 200-day moving average is $251.79.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total transaction of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,415.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $830,180.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,135.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lifted its position in S&P Global by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 78,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,640,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,911,000. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,984,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

