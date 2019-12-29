South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SSB. Stephens raised South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 price objective on South State and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

SSB stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.79. 133,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,392. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.34. South State has a 1 year low of $57.74 and a 1 year high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $164.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.79 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 25.53%. South State’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that South State will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other South State news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $42,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of South State by 311.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the third quarter worth approximately $4,257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in South State during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in South State by 1.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 26,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

