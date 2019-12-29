Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the November 28th total of 204,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of SONM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. 162,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SONM. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sonim Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sonim Technologies from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonim Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $56,865.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,209,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

