Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Senior Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. Solar Senior Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Research analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is a boost from Solar Senior Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Solar Senior Capital by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Solar Senior Capital by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

