SmileyCoin Price Up 12.9% This Week (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $177,104.00 and approximately $12,562.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sojourn (SOJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,153,020,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,619,933,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

