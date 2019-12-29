SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Down 8.1% in December

SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 751,500 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 817,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
SKM traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. 229,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,767. SK Telecom has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SKM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SK Telecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
SK Telecom Company Profile
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.
