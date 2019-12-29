SIX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $203,295.00 (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, SIX has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SIX token can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and Stellarport. SIX has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $203,295.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00188488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01319823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SIX Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official website is six.network

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

