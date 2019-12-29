Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) declared a dividend on Monday, October 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Simpson Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE SSD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,898. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.64. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.