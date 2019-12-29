Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 315.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,583 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,086,000 after buying an additional 1,113,983 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 18.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,750,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $132,566,000 after buying an additional 584,763 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 153.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 932,148 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after buying an additional 564,993 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5,981.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 525,784 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 517,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 26.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,019,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $85,696,000 after purchasing an additional 416,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

SIMO stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.54. 151,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,275. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

