Short Interest in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Decreases By 17.0%

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the November 28th total of 338,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
NASDAQ:RMR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.89. 64,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,577. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92.
A number of analysts have issued reports on RMR shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on RMR Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.
RMR Group Company Profile
The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.
